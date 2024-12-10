I’m all for a beauty brand that comes highly recommended. When that recommendation comes from Meghan Markle, I’m extra inclined to give it a go. The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been shy about her love for Tatcha (she’s previously talked about The Water Cream and the Rice Enzyme Powder), and I can only imagine she’ll be all-in on the brand’s latest launch: the Brightening Collection.

This two-piece set, which includes The Brightening Serum ($89) and The Brightening Eye Cream ($64), is the definition of fast-acting skincare. Proof: You’ll see results in just one week.

Here’s the deal: The brand has leveraged a very powerful J-Beauty ingredient called ume, or Japanese plum, which was once used in at-home beauty rituals to brighten skin and create an inner glow called kagayaki. “People in Japan have long believed that a true healthy glow comes from deep within, often turning to nutrient-rich ingredients from the kitchen to nurture their bodies and complexion,” the brand said in a press release shared with Marie Claire.

Pair the ume with powerful ingredients like time-release vitamin C and ferulic acid, and both products claim to be incredibly effective at evening out skin tone, brightening dark spots (I’m talking acne marks and dark purple under-eye circles), and providing antioxidant protection that defends against free radical damage.

Effective skincare is always the baseline for a routine-worthy product, and that's still true here: The brand conducted clinical studies to prove Brightening Serum brightens and firms 100 percent of the time, and the Brightening Eye Cream de-puffs and fades blue, brown, and dark circles 100 percent of the time. Sensorial skincare is the so-called icing on the cake. Let me confirm that the Brightening Collection delivers a creamy, soft, hydrating experience.

The Brightening Serum has a liquid, jelly-like texture that absorbs into the skin within 30 seconds. It feels a bit tacky at first, but it fades within a few minutes, leaving an instant glowy sheen behind. The Brightening Eye Cream has the opposite texture: I’d liken it to a creamy moisturizer that quenches very dry under-eyes, which is inevitable in this NYC weather.

I’ll be adding the duo into my routine ASAP—and, hopefully, in a week’s time, I’ll have Markle's sparkling skin.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors