Tatcha’s Brightening Collection Gives a Meghan Markle-Level Glow in Just a Week
J-Beauty secret ingredients in action.
I’m all for a beauty brand that comes highly recommended. When that recommendation comes from Meghan Markle, I’m extra inclined to give it a go. The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been shy about her love for Tatcha (she’s previously talked about The Water Cream and the Rice Enzyme Powder), and I can only imagine she’ll be all-in on the brand’s latest launch: the Brightening Collection.
This two-piece set, which includes The Brightening Serum ($89) and The Brightening Eye Cream ($64), is the definition of fast-acting skincare. Proof: You’ll see results in just one week.
Here’s the deal: The brand has leveraged a very powerful J-Beauty ingredient called ume, or Japanese plum, which was once used in at-home beauty rituals to brighten skin and create an inner glow called kagayaki. “People in Japan have long believed that a true healthy glow comes from deep within, often turning to nutrient-rich ingredients from the kitchen to nurture their bodies and complexion,” the brand said in a press release shared with Marie Claire.
Pair the ume with powerful ingredients like time-release vitamin C and ferulic acid, and both products claim to be incredibly effective at evening out skin tone, brightening dark spots (I’m talking acne marks and dark purple under-eye circles), and providing antioxidant protection that defends against free radical damage.
Effective skincare is always the baseline for a routine-worthy product, and that's still true here: The brand conducted clinical studies to prove Brightening Serum brightens and firms 100 percent of the time, and the Brightening Eye Cream de-puffs and fades blue, brown, and dark circles 100 percent of the time. Sensorial skincare is the so-called icing on the cake. Let me confirm that the Brightening Collection delivers a creamy, soft, hydrating experience.
The Brightening Serum has a liquid, jelly-like texture that absorbs into the skin within 30 seconds. It feels a bit tacky at first, but it fades within a few minutes, leaving an instant glowy sheen behind. The Brightening Eye Cream has the opposite texture: I’d liken it to a creamy moisturizer that quenches very dry under-eyes, which is inevitable in this NYC weather.
I’ll be adding the duo into my routine ASAP—and, hopefully, in a week’s time, I’ll have Markle's sparkling skin.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
