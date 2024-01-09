Taylor Swift's Long Manicure Might've Out-Shimmered Her Golden Globes Gown

When Taylor Swift sang "I can still make the whole place shimmer" in her song "Bejeweled," did you know she was talking about her future Golden Globes 2024 glam? The same goes for the line "I polish up real nice"—a not-so-subtle reference to her nail lacquer choices. If you don't believe me, fine. But remember: anything (and everything) can be an easter egg. Especially a manicure.

"[Taylor] loves glitter and this was a custom silver halo look over a nude almond nail!!" Swift's nail artist, Lisa Peña Wong, tells Marie Claire about the long, sparkling manicure from Sunday's award show. Paired with silver and diamond jewelry, the 34-year-old's nails were certainly longer than her typical short style, featuring a sheer-yet-strong shimmer.

In a comment on her Instagram post from the night, the professional noted that, while Swift usually takes manicures into her own hands on tour, she's "been fortunate to work with her for the past 3 years."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing at the Globes in support of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, which was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, the singer walked the red carpet in a green sequin gown by Gucci. As soon as she stepped in front of the cameras, theories about the dress's significance started piling in online. The biggest theory, according to Swifties? It looks slightly snake-like, a symbol of Swift's Reputation album. However, the biggest glimmer of hope for a new Taylor's Version era could be found in, yes, that manicure.

"Guys, her nails are done. Like, tips! That I'm gonna assume she probably, most likely, did not do herself. She never has her nails done. She never has her nails done!" said Swiftie Tiktoker @glorioussunrise after the event. While others noted that Swift has in fact had long nails at award shows in the past (often created by Peña Wong), the excitement remained.

And although I can't tell you what Swift has been cooking up musically, there's one thing I can confirm: medium-long, almond-shaped, glittery nails are about to be huge.