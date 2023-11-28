Teyana Taylor’s 3D Manicure Is Fit for Royalty

I love a milky white manicure as much as the next person, but I’d be lying if I said the barely-there polishes still made me excited. Ballet Slippers and Bubble Bath are sophisticated classics—always and forever. But when I want to see an over-the-top, intricate, statement manicure, I know Teyana Taylor is going to deliver. Case in point? The “Closer to God” singer arrived at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards with a museum-worthy manicure.
Every single finger was painted a rich, royal hue adorned with a velvet effect—and large, most likely faux, gemstones. There was a range of stones, including sapphires and rubies on her respective thumbs, an amethyst on her pinky, and even what appears to be a citrine in the mix. The gorgeous 3D nail art was truly the focal point of Taylor’s look, standing out against her all-black ensemble.
It’s no surprise that Taylor let her manicure take center stage—she’s historically shown her love for a flashy set. In fact, she even founded her own nail studio called Junie Bee Nails in 2018 in her hometown of Harlem, New York. The salon, which was named after her daughter, closed in 2020 due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its two-year stint however, the salon turned out intricate, rhinestone-encrusted designs on the regular.
Taylor’s love for beauty extends far beyond nail art. Just last year she teamed up with injectable brand XEOMIN to encourage open conversation about injectables. “The power of prayer and meditation gives you good skin,” the star previously told Marie Claire. Well, that and a good neuromodulator. “I love how my face would look snatched when I put my wigs on. With XOEMIN, I realized I didn’t have to have a wig or a snatched ponytail to achieve that look,” the star previously told Marie Claire. “I don’t wear wigs or snatched ponytails 24/7 and I don’t always wear makeup, but now I can run out and just be snatched.”
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
