The Gotham Awards Red Carpet Was All About Sleek Silhouettes

Our favorite looks from Margot Robbie, Andrew Scott, and more.

Havana Rose Liu Gotham Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Last night, some of the biggest names in film and TV gathered for the Gotham Awards. Among the lucky winners were Ali Wong for Beef, Lily Gladstone for The Unknown Country and Greta Gerwig for Barbie.

But when it comes to the outfits, everyone was a winner, as they all certainly dressed to impress. Margot Robbie appears to be continuing her trend of honoring Barbie looks in her red carpet appearances, in a black strapless Prada dress with a sheer cape. This incredible outfit could literally be a costume for Barbie 2, if we were ever lucky enough to get a sequel!

Many celebs opted for a sleek black look, which seems to have been a popular trend in recent months. Charles Melton wore a black tux without a shirt, Shailene Woodley went for a black dress with capped sleeves, and Michelle Williams glowed in a deep-cut strapless black gown.

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet of the Gotham Awards 2023.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Gugin

Carla Gugin Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles Melton

Charles Melton Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bel Powley

Bel Powley Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee

Greta Lee Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Bell

Jamie Bell Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz 

Penélope Cruz Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Williams 

Michelle Williams Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe 

Willem Dafoe Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley 

Shailene Woodley Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong

Ali Wong Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Mara

Kate Mara Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome Gotham Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer
Latest
You might also like