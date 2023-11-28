The Gotham Awards Red Carpet Was All About Sleek Silhouettes

Last night, some of the biggest names in film and TV gathered for the Gotham Awards. Among the lucky winners were Ali Wong for Beef, Lily Gladstone for The Unknown Country and Greta Gerwig for Barbie.
But when it comes to the outfits, everyone was a winner, as they all certainly dressed to impress. Margot Robbie appears to be continuing her trend of honoring Barbie looks in her red carpet appearances, in a black strapless Prada dress with a sheer cape. This incredible outfit could literally be a costume for Barbie 2, if we were ever lucky enough to get a sequel!
Many celebs opted for a sleek black look, which seems to have been a popular trend in recent months. Charles Melton wore a black tux without a shirt, Shailene Woodley went for a black dress with capped sleeves, and Michelle Williams glowed in a deep-cut strapless black gown.
Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet of the Gotham Awards 2023.
Natalie Portman
Bella Ramsey
Margot Robbie
Carla Gugin
Cailee Spaeny
Rebecca Hall
Danielle Brooks
Charles Melton
Bel Powley
Greta Lee
Lee Sung Jin
Teyana Taylor
Jamie Bell
Chase Sui Wonders
Penélope Cruz
Michelle Williams
Jeffrey Wright
Havana Rose Liu
Willem Dafoe
Shailene Woodley
Rachel McAdams
Julianne Moore
Andrew Scott
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan
Laura Dern
Greta Gerwig
Steven Yeun
Ali Wong
Bob Odenkirk
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone
Kate Mara
Jharrel Jerome
