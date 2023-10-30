Vanessa Hudgens' Bachelorette Nails Are the Sweetest Tribute to Fiancé Cole Tucker

With her nuptials to baseball player Cole Tucker approaching, it was only appropriate the Vanessa Hudgens assembled her bridal party for a big bachelorette party. The group has been coordinating outfits for the festivities, but it's Hudgens' manicure that is the true star of the girls weekend. The High School Musical alum teamed up with nail artist Zola Ganzorigt for the perfect bride-to-be set.

Hudgens’ long nails were filed in an almond shape and painted in a french manicure style, with milky white tips that fade into a neutral base. She then had the words “Bride” and “Mrs.T” painted in a black gothic font, with a small shiny diamond serving as the suffix dot.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt A photo posted by nailsbyzola on

In true fashion, the star coupled her love for Halloween (she's the queen of the spooky season) with her excitement for saying “I do” to her fiancé, Cole Tucker. Hudgens shared a black-and-white glance of her wedding celebrations. “Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?” she captioned the photo. While she has confirmed the dress code, it appears to be a death-to-singlehood theme.

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 A photo posted by vanessahudgens on

With her wedding day looming, one has to wonder what her nails will look like as she walks down the aisle.