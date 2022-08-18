Victoria Beckham and Daughter Harper Seven Share the Same Wind-Down Ritual

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper Seven, may not be old enough to wear a full face of Victoria Beckham Beauty every day (she’s only 11, you guys), but she has picked up some of her mom’s self-care rituals. The pair apparently shared their love for Diptyque’s Figuire Scented Candle. “I surround myself with candles. They are everywhere you could imagine—at home, at the office, and always at my Dover Street store,” the 48-year-old fashion designer told Violet Grey for their latest installation of The Violet Files (opens in new tab). “Harper even loves to burn these candles during her own routine. Like mother, like daughter.”

While we're all for this mother-daughter self-care moment, we can only imagine the skincare secrets Posh Spice will pass down. Because let us just say, her beauty routine is *chef’s kiss.* She takes a warm bath before bed, practices “healthy sleep habits” (she would get eight hours of shut eye), and lays on a silk pillowcase for good hair and good skin.

During the day? Sunscreen is her MVP. “Sun protection is non-negotiable for me. I am all about preserving what I have and treating my body with kindness and protection,” she shared in the interview. “The Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops are brilliant. I mix a generous amount of drops into whatever I am using on my skin that day—whether it’s foundation, tinted moisturizer, or even my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer.”

The latter is her personal favorite from her own line, which was developed in tandem with the one and only Augustinus Bader. “I’m pretty religious about skincare. Having clean, healthy skin is so important,” Beckham said. “This barrier-strengthening formula repairs, protects, and perfects my skin in every way you could imagine.”

Shop Beckham’s Skincare and Self-Care Routine