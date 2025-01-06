It’s already been quite the night for Zoe Saldaña, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Peréz. But before she stepped on the red carpet in a black sequin Saint Laurent gown, she found herself getting a toxin-removing, robust lymphatic drainage massage—with just about every gadget and gizmo you could imagine.

You see, the Lioness star paid a visit to the one, the only Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine, who just so happens to have hands of magic and work with a highly effective range of Augustinus Bader skincare products.

His signature facial, dubbed The Method, focuses on intense facial massage (it’s no joke—I’ve experienced it). The goal: awaken the skin and enhance cellular communication. “This comes from the process of expunging toxins, amplifying blood flow, and engaging the collagen fibers to let the skin take on a more vital healthy look instantly,” Lord Gavin exclusively tells Marie Claire. “For Zoe it was all about embedding the skin with deep-rooted hydration, while drawing out the natural golden tones within her skin. I work to brighten the under-eyes while maximizing the structure of her jaw and cut-glass cheeks.”

Exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos of Lord Gavin and Zoe Saldaña. (Image credit: Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine )

Alas, Saldaña’s complexion received a little extra TLC during the “fine art” 60-minute facial. She received an oxygen infusion with the Augustinus Bader Serum (for hydration and glow), radiofrequency (for lifting), cryotherapy (for redness reduction), cupping (more sculpting), and an LED treatment. It’s intense—but a quick look at her glowing red carpet skin from tonight proves it’s a highly effective method.

Before hitting the carpet, makeup artist Vera Steimberg gave Saldaña yet another dose of red light via the CurrentBody’s NEW LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 . She then created a soft, hot coco-inspired glam. Hairstylist Mara Rozsak, who is also responsible for Emma Stone’s pixie cut, swooped in to whip up an architectural-shaped bun.

To shop Saldaña’s entire beauty look, scroll ahead.

