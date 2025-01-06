Zoe Saldana’s “Cut Glass” Cheekbones at the Golden Globes are Courtesy of Cupping, Cryotherapy, and Oxygen Infusions
Her facialist, Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, reveals her skin prep.
It’s already been quite the night for Zoe Saldaña, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Peréz. But before she stepped on the red carpet in a black sequin Saint Laurent gown, she found herself getting a toxin-removing, robust lymphatic drainage massage—with just about every gadget and gizmo you could imagine.
You see, the Lioness star paid a visit to the one, the only Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine, who just so happens to have hands of magic and work with a highly effective range of Augustinus Bader skincare products.
His signature facial, dubbed The Method, focuses on intense facial massage (it’s no joke—I’ve experienced it). The goal: awaken the skin and enhance cellular communication. “This comes from the process of expunging toxins, amplifying blood flow, and engaging the collagen fibers to let the skin take on a more vital healthy look instantly,” Lord Gavin exclusively tells Marie Claire. “For Zoe it was all about embedding the skin with deep-rooted hydration, while drawing out the natural golden tones within her skin. I work to brighten the under-eyes while maximizing the structure of her jaw and cut-glass cheeks.”
Alas, Saldaña’s complexion received a little extra TLC during the “fine art” 60-minute facial. She received an oxygen infusion with the Augustinus Bader Serum (for hydration and glow), radiofrequency (for lifting), cryotherapy (for redness reduction), cupping (more sculpting), and an LED treatment. It’s intense—but a quick look at her glowing red carpet skin from tonight proves it’s a highly effective method.
Before hitting the carpet, makeup artist Vera Steimberg gave Saldaña yet another dose of red light via the CurrentBody’s NEW LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2. She then created a soft, hot coco-inspired glam. Hairstylist Mara Rozsak, who is also responsible for Emma Stone’s pixie cut, swooped in to whip up an architectural-shaped bun.
To shop Saldaña’s entire beauty look, scroll ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
