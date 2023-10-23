Ariana Grande and Her Boyfriend Ethan Slater Were Spotted on a Dinner Date in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first allegedly began dating circa July 2023, and things between them are showing no signs of slowing down.
Grande and Slater were recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in New York City, with photos circulating around social media.
On Twitter, fans are calling out what they see as "home wrecking," and many of them aren't thrilled about these new photos.
"Ariana nooo," wrote one person, with another chiming in, "oh ariana thats not…" Basically, people are kind of speechless about all of this.
In September, it came out that the SpongeBob stage actor and Victorious alum had moved in together in NYC. "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York," an insider said at the time.
Grande and Slater met on the set of their film Wicked. The "thank u, next" singer and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez reportedly separated in January of this year, though news of their breakup only reached the general public around the time reports of her relationship with Slater emerged.
As for Slater, he was formerly married to his childhood sweetheart Lilly Jay, and the two had welcomed a baby boy together just last year. Jay was reportedly "devastated" by the news that her husband was leaving her and had started a romance with Grande. He apparently broke off their marriage just days before he and Grande were first linked.
Another detail of the story that hasn't sat right with many fans is the fact that Grande allegedly spent time with Slater, Jay and their son at their home while Wicked was filming. Still, we're all just going off reports from third-party sources right now, so it's important to note we may not have the full story.
