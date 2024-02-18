Margot Robbie Channeled Evening Barbie on the 2024 BAFTA Red Carpet

Don't worry, folks: Barbie glam isn't going anyway anytime soon!
On Sunday, Feb. 18, Margot Robbie walked the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards red carpet in London, England in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk pink and black velvet gown. The Barbie evening wear-inspired look featured a sweetheart neckline and stunning black paillette embroidery.
The Barbie star paired the show-stopping ensemble with black opera gloves and an understated pair of drop earrings.
While the look wasn't a direct replica of one of Barbie's impressive outfits, Robbie told Entertainment Tonight that it was “Barbie-esque," therefore continuing her Barbie-inspired red carpet ensembles that have set Robbie apart during the 2024 award season.
Robbie kicked off the 2024 award season at the 2024 Golden Globes by channeling 1977 Superstar Barbie in a custom pink Armani gown. Later, at the LBD after-party, Robbie dawned an another Barbie duplicate gown—a sequined Armani dress featuring a V-neck bodice. The actress paired the look with a matching tulle boa and pointed-toe pumps, a-la Barbie herself.
Four months after the history-making Barbie film was released, Robbie once again cosplayed her Mattel look-a-like in a black strapless Prada dress and sheer cape with a bow at the neckline. The look honored 1964 Barbie and her Black Magic Ensemble collection.
The actress also attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards in a pink miniature dress featuring black polka dots and 3-D flowers— another ode to dear ol' Barbie.
The film and Robbie's fashion odes to the beloved doll have certainly influenced the fashion world via "Barbiecore." In 2023, miniature dresses and skirts, sky-high platform heels and playful accessories—all of the hot and bright pink variety—were all the rage, bringing life and a bit of fun to the fashion world.
“I think that the fact that Barbie embraces the extra-ness that she possesses, it’s inspiring everyone to be their extra self, which I absolutely love,” sZoe Gofman, a stylist who has worked with Adriana Lima, said.
It's clear that Robbie alone can carry the Barbiecore trend into 2024 and beyond.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
