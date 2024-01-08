There's no denying that the mark of a great red carpet includes a high-fashion reference, and last night on the Golden Globes carpet— the official kickoff to awards season—Robbie didn't fail to disappoint in a custom pink Armani gown channeling 1977's Superstar Barbie. Better yet, she debuted an equally as stunning LBD after-party iteration that she changed into for HBO's Golden Globes fête.

Much like Barbie's wardrobe, the dress was an exact duplicate of her pink gown, swapped for a sleek black colorway. The custom Armani after-party dress was adorned with all-over sequins and had a V-neck bodice stopping at the ankle. It was styled with a matching tulle boa and pointed-toe pumps, replicating exactly how the 1977 Superstar Barbie was styled. She kept her other accessories and makeup minimal, adding only a flush of pink to her cheeks and lips to radiate her natural Barbie-esque glow—essentially a refreshed version of her beauty look from the Globes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She completed the look with a black clutch and kept the same accessories that she wore on the carpet (which totaled almost $3 million dollars worth of jewels!) Robbie donned 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond studs alongside a three-carat D Flawless old cut Golconda diamond ring outfitted with natural vivid pink diamonds

(Image credit: Courtesy of @andrewmukamal)

This is hardly the first time that Robbie has referenced the iconic dolls when dreaming up her red carpet looks. At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Robbie channeled the beloved doll in a new season Balmain pink polka-dot mini-dress . At the Gotham Awards, Robbie paid homage to the 1964 Black Magic Barbie Collection in a custom Prada strapless dress. Paying homage to the vintage dolls and their outfits throughout the film’s press tour, Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have replicated Barbies galore in designers from the likes of Vivienne Westwood , Schiaparelli, and Versace.

Although Margot herself did not win for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the awards ceremony, she still had a lot to after-party about. Barbie did take home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. In Robbie's speech, she thanked fans for also leaning into the Barbiecore of it all.

“We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth: the movie theaters," she said. Robbie went on to thank the Golden Globes for "creating an award that celebrates movie fans" and said, "This is a movie about Barbie, but it's also a movie about humans. It's about you. We made it for you, and we made it with love, and thank you for loving it back."

Cherry red shades might be trending for fall, but Margot Robbie’s pink-centric Barbie style will always be in. It’ll be tough to compete with her next red-carpet-worthy role, given Barbie’s fashion prowess, but fingers crossed she’ll continue to work with Mukamal on continuing character-driven couture.