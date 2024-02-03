Netflix Chief Teases a Number of Upcoming Projects From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Looks like 2024 will be another busy year for America's own royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



During the Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have several Netflix projects currently in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Bajaria said, according to another report from Hello! magazine.

"And they actually have like a bunch of development," Bajaria added. "They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie's great."



As The Hollywood Reporter mentions, Netflix ditched the royal couple's 2022 project named Pearl—an animated series made specifically for kids.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, the couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, The New York Times reported at the time. That same year, Markel and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California.

According to the deal, Markle and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell Productions, will exclusively create documentaries, feature films, docuseries, children's shows and scripted shows for the streaming platform.



In August, 2022, author Carley Fortune confirmed that the couple's production company is adapting her romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, PEOPLE reported.

“I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen,” Fortune said in a statement. “Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple had previously released a number of projects on Netflix, including the scathing 2022 film Harry & Meghan, which not only documented their love story but pulled back the curtain on many members of the British royal family and the pair's ultimate decision to leave the country.



The six-episode series is, to date, the biggest documentary debut week in Netflix history, People reports.

The couple also served as executive producers on Live to Lead, a series that featured multiple activists, and Heart of Invictus, which followed the athletes at Prince Harry's Invictus Games.



"We value our partnership with Archewell Productions," a Netflix spokesperson told People in June and after the couple parted ways with Spotify.

"Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus."