Pink Stopped Her Show in Australia To Wish A Fan in Labor Good Luck

Nothing can stop a show like a fan in labor.



During the first night of Pink's Australian Summer Carnival stadium tour in Sydney on Friday, Feb. 9, the singer stopped mid-performance after she realized that a woman in the crowd had gone into labor.



While informing the crowd of the situation, Pink said she didn't initially understand what was going on when her crew attempted to inform her that a woman went into labor.



"Is it Alicia or Alex being born?" she then asked. "I feel like we shouldn't be looking. Everyone give her her privacy!"



The mom of two then went on to clarify that, no, a woman was not actually giving live birth at the show, but did joke that she was the reason the woman went into labor.

"Wow, 'Our Song'—that was the one that did it. Wouldn't have called that one! I thought it would've been 'Get The Party Started' or 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again,'" she told her fans.



"That's exciting. I don't even know what to say," she continued. "But we have to sing now. Good luck! It's gonna be great! You're gonna do great."



And while it clearly wasn't scripted, shortly after a fan went into labor Pink then brought her own daughter, 12-year-old Willow, on stage to perform their single, "Cover Me in Sunshine."



A Hollywood writer couldn't have scripted the moment better.

Pink performs at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 14, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, this is not the first time a fan has gone into labor during a Pink concert.

As People previously reported, during a show in Boston, one women went into labor before she walked nearly a mile from Fenway Park to the hospital.

"She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk," the hospital told the outlet. "And so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU."



So if you're pregnant, past your due date and eager to give birth, attend a Pink concert... apparently. (Also listen to your doctor first, foremost and always.)