Here’s What Travis Kelce Said About Celebrating His Super Bowl Win on the Field With Taylor Swift

After managing to secure a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce dished on what it was like to win Super Bowl 58 and celebrate on the field with Taylor Swift.

During a post-game press conference, the tight end opened up to reporters about the moment he shared on the field with girlfriend Swift, especially after a fairytale week that started with Swift winning twice at the Grammys and ended with Kelce bringing home another Super Bowl ring.



"Man, it's... on top of the world right now baby," the future hall of famer and now 3-time Super Bowl champ said. "It's a good feeling."



Following the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting victory, Kelce and Swift found each other on the Allegiant Stadium field, embraced, and shared a kiss fit for a rom com.



"Was it electric?" Kelce asked Swift of the game.

"It was unbelievable," she responded. "One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory marks the first time a NFL team has won back-to-back championships in 20 years.



Last year, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that featured the first brother versus brother matchup—Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, is a center for the Eagles.



When asked about his latest win and how it compared to his previous Super Bowl victory, Kelce said "man, just when you think things couldn't get any better..."

"I'll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I'll remember for the rest of my life," Kelce added. "And it brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him."

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce went on to add that this year he and his team had a lot to "endure," so to see his teammates "rise to the occasion," "put stats aside" and "put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them" was "something special."