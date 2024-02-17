Travis Kelce Donates $100,000 to Two Children Injured at the Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has donated $100,00 to two young sisters who were both shot during the team's Super Bowl parade.



The Reyes family attended what should have been a celebratory parade in honor of the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win on Wednesday, Feb. 14, when shots rang out outside Union Station.

Two members of the family—8- and 10-year-old little girls—were both shot in the leg and underwent surgery to treat their injuries, local news station Fox 4 reports. The little girls were not named.



In the wake of the senseless tragedy, the family set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical bills and any additional expenses as the sisters continue to recover both physically and mentally.



On Friday, Kelce's charity, Eighty-Seven & Running, made two separate $50,000 donations to assist the girls and their family.

On Friday, Travis Kelce made two $50,000 donations to two young sisters who were both injured in the Super Bowl parade shooting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, officials announced that two juveniles have been charged in connection with the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade that left one mother of two dead and over 20 people injured.



"I am grateful for the charges against the two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community," Kansas City police Chief Sacey Graves said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We will not relent until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes is apprehended so that they may be punished to the fullest extent of the law."



Half of the reported 23 victims of the shooting are children, according to local law enforcement.

