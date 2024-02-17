Travis Kelce Donates $100,000 to Two Children Injured at the Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has donated $100,00 to two young sisters who were both shot during the team's Super Bowl parade.
The Reyes family attended what should have been a celebratory parade in honor of the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win on Wednesday, Feb. 14, when shots rang out outside Union Station.
Two members of the family—8- and 10-year-old little girls—were both shot in the leg and underwent surgery to treat their injuries, local news station Fox 4 reports. The little girls were not named.
In the wake of the senseless tragedy, the family set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical bills and any additional expenses as the sisters continue to recover both physically and mentally.
On Friday, Kelce's charity, Eighty-Seven & Running, made two separate $50,000 donations to assist the girls and their family.
On Friday, officials announced that two juveniles have been charged in connection with the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade that left one mother of two dead and over 20 people injured.
"I am grateful for the charges against the two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community," Kansas City police Chief Sacey Graves said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"We will not relent until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes is apprehended so that they may be punished to the fullest extent of the law."
Half of the reported 23 victims of the shooting are children, according to local law enforcement.
Earlier this week, Taylor Swift—who is famously dating the Chiefs tight end—donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the beloved mother of two and Kansas City radio DJ who was killed during the shooting.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," the pop star wrote in the "words of support" section. "With love, Taylor Swift."
“Lisa was absolutely an amazing woman, great mother, great sister, great friend. She just loved having fun and helping others," Lisa Lopez-Galvan's brother, Beto Lopez, told CNN. "The things that she did in this community are going to be felt and people are going to be hurting for a while with her loss."
As of Saturday morning, Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family has received over $330,000 in donations. Since Kelce's donation, the Reyes family has received over $185,000 in donations.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
