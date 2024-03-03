Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift’s “Built-In Bodyguard” Who Has “Vowed To Keep Her Safe,” Source Says.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly taking his girlfriend Taylor Swift's safety very, very seriously.



"Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis," a source allegedly close to the couple told the Daily Mail. "Not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier.



"Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her," the reported insider continued. "She has a built-in bodyguard at all times. Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

Travis Kelce waves at Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, Swift's father, Scott Swift, was involved in an alleged incident with a photographer in Sydney, Australia, while Swift was on tour between Feb. 23 and Feb. 26.

According to a representative for Taylor Swift, "two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water." It was then that Scott Swift allegedly accosted a photographer who was reportedly involved.



The alleged scuffle reportedly upset Kelce, another source told the Daily Mail.



"Travis wishes he had been with Taylor when her dad got into it with the photographer as he wants to protect her at all costs," this source told the outlet. "He can't wait for her to be back in the States so they can be together—and if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn't dare come close to them if he was around as he is a very massive and intimidating guy."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the 'SNL' Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Swift's 2020 Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Swift's father briefly discussed his fears about her safety and all he does to try to keep her protected.



In a scene in the film, Swift is speaking to her parents and management team about making a political statement during the 2018 midterm elections.



"I've read the entire (statement) and … right now, I’m terrified," Scott Swift tells his daughter. "I’m the guy that went out and bought armored cars."

In a 2019 essay Swift penned for Elle, she also opened up about her own safety concerns amid a swarm of security risks, including the revelation that her team carries military-grade bandages at all times.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," the pop star wrote at the time.

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she continued. "After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour... because I didn't know how we were going to keep three million fans safe over seven months."