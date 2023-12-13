Emily Ratajkowski Is Bold to the Max in Risqué Leather Hot Pants—in December, No Less

There are two things that seem not to phase Emily Ratajkowski at all: a cold winter's night and spending a whole evening in tight leather.

The model and actress tackled both of those challenges last night for a Miu Miu event in New York City. She donned bold leather mini shorts and a cropped jacket combo for the occasion; the jacket was short-sleeved and adorned with large brassy buttons, which matched the gold of the belt of her shorts.

Peeking out of the shorts were simple white undergarments, which contrasted against the leather. Ratajkowski carried a tiny black leather bag alongside the look, which could fit an iPhone at most.

This iconic look matches recent trends of hot pants and micro mini briefs, which many believe to be reminiscent of Edie Sedgwick and a similar trend of the 1960s. With a leather version of these hot pants, there is truly no room for error.

Ratajkowski's leather cropped jacket also resembles a recent evolution of the working wardrobe, turning professional into stylish and subversive.

As always, no one does it better than Ratajkowski, who is no stranger to bold looks!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast to this hot (yet likely simultaneously freezing) look, Ratajkowski put on some extra layers to go for a walk with Adwoa Aboah earlier that day.

Ratajkowski wore a black crop top with a large coat and denim jeans, made far more interesting by her striped heeled boots. Meanwhile, Aboah was stylishly casual in loose-fitting jeans and a light blue sweater, with a large black scarf to keep her warm.

The two models seemed to enjoy a hot girl walk, complete with coffee on the go.