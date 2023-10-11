Emily Ratajkowski's Lips are Taking Us Back to the ‘00s

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As shiny lips continue their stunning comeback , we seem to be moving from slight sheen (was 2022 anything if not the year of the lip oil ?) to full frost. Sure, it’s only early fall…but winter is officially coming—and we may have Emily Ratajkowski to thank for it.

In an Instagram Story posted Monday, October 9, the “High Low” podcast host showed off a new makeup look that perfectly blended a fall color palette with the wintery, frosted lip that was so popular in the early 21st century . Her lip combination featured an icy brown-beige gloss layered over a caramel-y lipstick. There’s a good chance that lip liner was included as well, as Ratajkowski’s already-full pout looked perfectly sized up.

While her lips stole the show for me, the rest of the look was also fabulous. Wearing minimal makeup so her freckles popped through, the 32-year-old’s brown eyes shined with a simple cat eye and a bit of mascara. While her outfit was made up of a brown knit tank (there’s a theme here!) and a brownish-red jacket with a fur collar, she accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Popularized in the ‘90s and ‘20s by the likes of Naomi Campbell and Pamela Anderson, the frosted lip is named for the “iced” appearance it gives off. While it used to be captured with a simple, dry lipstick (baby pink, red, brown—your choice!), modern makeup technology has given today’s products more hydration power, so you can achieve the look with less beauty-is-pain hassle.

The My Body author sported the look after returning home from some time spent in Paris for Fashion Week , where minimalist French girl beauty reigned supreme. During her trip, which she captured on social media , her lips remained plush as can be—in a straight from the Pharmacie, Nuxe Reve de Miel lip balm as base sort of way.

To recreate Ratajkowski's lip look, shop some of our favorite frosted lip glosses below.

