Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday in, well, Rihanna-style—with lots of champagne and diamonds. The singer started the evening off at an intimate black-tie dinner at New York City's The Grill with family and friends.
Then the real party started. RiRi held an after-party at the Pool Restaurant, where "hundreds" of bottles of Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac Rosé and Blanc de Blanc champagnes were served. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the momentous night, which Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton reportedly attended. This is what we know for sure from the evening...
There was lots of champagne and an all-black birthday cake.
Her first caption: "sturdiest night of all !!! surrounded by the people I love the most !!! 30 is already my favorite era."
She was gifted a performance by Toni Braxton.
On Instagram she wrote: "finally met my fav! thank you for making my night so special! I’ll never forgive you for looking this good at my party tho ❣️"
And she had her whole crew was there to celebrate.
That's one birthday bash we'd like to attend. Cheers to 30!