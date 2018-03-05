Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Get Steamy in the Final Episodes of 'Suits'

Meghan Markle is leaving behind her Suits days for royalty, and the preview for her final episodes of the legal drama has arrived. The trailer starts off with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) telling Rachel (Meghan Markle) how much he wanted to marry her "from the second he met her," and now we're basically picturing him as Harry.

Lines like "you are my future" and "it will be the adventure of the lifetime" are used, which may or may not have been taken from Meghan's real-life storyline. (As they say, life imitates art.) Enjoy the 30 seconds of steaminess between Adams and Markle below.

From coworkers to lovers and everything in between.

Find out how Mike and Rachel's story ends when #Suits returns March 28. pic.twitter.com/U1nGZvmdUV — Suits (@Suits_USA) March 5, 2018

The suspense. Suits returns March 28.