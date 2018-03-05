Today's Top Stories
1
20 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
2
Tiffany Haddish Re-Wore That McQueen Dress
3
Read Frances McDormand's Full Best Actress Speech
4
The 'Black Panther' Cast Won the Oscars Red Carpet
5
The First 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Is Here

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Get Steamy in the Final Episodes of 'Suits'

It'll be okay, Harry.

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is leaving behind her Suits days for royalty, and the preview for her final episodes of the legal drama has arrived. The trailer starts off with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) telling Rachel (Meghan Markle) how much he wanted to marry her "from the second he met her," and now we're basically picturing him as Harry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lines like "you are my future" and "it will be the adventure of the lifetime" are used, which may or may not have been taken from Meghan's real-life storyline. (As they say, life imitates art.) Enjoy the 30 seconds of steaminess between Adams and Markle below.

The suspense. Suits returns March 28.

Related Story
Meghan Markle Attends First Event with Royal Trio
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Big Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Style
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Attends First Event with Royal Trio
The Spice Girls' Royal Wedding Playlist
The Spice Girls Are Performing at Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Anthrax Scare
Queen Elizabeth Stops by London Fashion Week
Here's Prince William Riding a Motorcycle
Meet Amy Pickerill: Meghan Markle's New Assistant
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black After BAFTAs