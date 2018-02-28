Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Attends Her First Royal Event with Harry, William, and Kate

And Harry says goodbye to his third-wheeling days!

Meghan Markle isn't officially royalty until May 19, but she's had her fair share of the royal treatment. Today, the 36-year-old participated in the first-ever Royal Foundation Forum in London, which (per Kensington Palace) "unites people to help tackle society's biggest challenges, including mental health, the armed forces, wildlife and young people."

The best part? Meghan attended alongside Prince Harry AND in-laws William and Kate—who were last all spotted together during Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

And fear not, you can watch the entire thing go down live:

For her part, Meghan Markle said she wants to tackle women's empowerment once her work with the foundation starts, and even referenced #TimesUp and #MeToo: "Right now in the climate that we're seeing, so many campaigns—#MeToo and #TimesUp—there's no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them–men included in that."

The Royal Foundation, founded in 2009 by Prince William and Prince Harry, is the royals' primary charitable vehicle and very close to the hearts of Harry, William, and Kate. Earlier during Harry and Meghan's engagement it was predicted Markle would become involved in the organization, though she won't officially be named a patron until her and Harry wed in May.

