Paris Jackson Is Begging Fans to Stop Photoshopping Her Skin Color

She's tired of fans lightening or darkening her skin

Paris Jackson loves her fans, and the fun photo edits they post for her, but she would really love it if they would stop editing one very important thing about her: her skin.

Jackson, the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson, who is now 19 and pursuing a career in film (she stars in Gringo, which is out this weekend), says fans often alter her skin color in photos and she would really like them to stop.

No, she's not talking about whimsical edits like this one, which reimagines her as an alien queen (a similar photo is actually her pinned tweet at the moment):

She's talking about fans who alter her skin color to make her look more white or more biracial.

She shared her feelings in a very direct tweet on the subject. "I appreciate everything y’all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see," she wrote. "But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and I finally happy with it."

Paris isn't the first celebrity to be the victim of racially-based Photoshopping. Stars like Rihanna have had their skin color altered in photos as well:

And, of course, the issue goes beyond social media trolls. Women of color have long had to contend with fashion magazines altering everything from their skin tone to their natural hair in published photos.

As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Props to Paris for speaking out about this directly. We can only hope her fans will listen.

