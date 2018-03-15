Rihanna Responds to Offensive Chris Brown Snapchat Ad

Rihanna has just responded to Snapchat about the awful ad they featured recently. And the singer did not hold back, sticking up for survivors of domestic violence everywhere.

A quick refresher—Snapchat ran an extremely insensitive ad, which asked users if they'd rather "slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown." For obvious reasons, this did not go down well with anyone.

Snapchat apologized, telling the BBC, "The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened." But it wasn't removed before someone took a screengrab and shared it all over the internet.



And now, Rihanna has responded, expressing her disgust about the advertisement, and the fact that it was broadcast to so many people on the platform.

Instagram

Posting on her Instagram Story, Rihanna wrote:

"Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain't my fav app out there! But I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them…but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet…you let us know! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-ology away."

Well said.