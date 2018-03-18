Here's Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Posing Topless in Thong Bikinis

This weekend, Bella Hadid took it upon herself to heat up this chilly March by posting an Instagram of herself, Kendall Jenner, photographer Renell Medrano, and singer Justine Skye all posing topless in thongs. You know, as you do.

💙🦋 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

Kendall Jenner also posted a picture of the beachy scene on Saturday, captioning hers, "my people."

my people A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

Even though both Bella and Kendall posted the idyllic vacation pics this weekend, they're most likely from a trip the girls took in May 2017. Just look back at some of those pictures for proof.

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️ A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

"Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️," Bella captioned this picture of her in the same white bikini and in the same crystal blue waters from May 9, 2017.

Justine Skye also posted a picture from the trip in May 2017. She captioned hers, "love my girls crazy."

love my girls crazy A post shared by ULTRAVIOLET (@justineskye) on May 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Whether the pictures are new or not, they're amazing and definitely prove that the members of this friend group have each other on the brain. Or, at very least, that they have warmer weather on the brain—which, fair.