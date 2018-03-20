Selena Gomez Just Posted Her Response to Those Scar-Revealing Bikini Pictures

Following the circulation of photos of Selena Gomez on vacation, wearing a gorgeous bikini which just so happens to reveal the scar she has from life-saving kidney transplant surgery, the singer has posted her own response on Instagram.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In an inspiring post, Gomez reveals her important rules for self-care, and why looking after herself is something she does for herself and no-one else.

In the video, Gomez can be seen cruising past the Sydney Opera House, reenacting Titanic with some extremely attractive male friends who aren't Justin Bieber, and generally just enjoying the sun on a day off. Clearly, Gomez gives zero fucks right now what anyone thinks about her "bikini body" or her life-saving surgery scar. She is living.

She wrote:

"The beauty myth-an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.

Wind in her sails. 🌈💜"



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier this month, Gomez's kidney donor and best friend, Francia Raisa, discussed undergoing the procedure which helped save the singer's life. Raisa revealed,

"We didn't want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time. We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us. I really left it up to her. I've never had anything personal come out about me before. I've dated very famous people, and no one knows because I'm very private. I was like, ‘Did you have to be famous?'"