Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

Video Shows Justin Bieber on a Date With a Blonde Woman Last Night

He took her to a Craig David concert.

Getty Images

Selena Gomez is in Australia right now, living it up on a boat with some mystery men. Meanwhile, her ex, Justin Bieber, went on a date last night to a Craig David concert in Los Angeles. It appears that Gomez and Bieber are most definitely on a break.

Related Story
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Taking a Break
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber was spotted dancing (and getting handsy) with a blonde woman, whom he spent the entire evening with. ET has video of Bieber and his date together, enjoying the VIP area at The Roxy in Los Angeles, and looking generally "into" each other. And Hollywood Life has photos of the pair arriving at the venue together.

ELLE.com pointed out that "fans identified Bieber's date as Baskin Champion... a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model originally from Alabama."

David, of course, sampled Bieber's song "Where Are U Now" on his new album. And Bieber even hopped up on stage during the show to say of the British singer, "He's an amazing guy and he's an incredible artist. I'm just glad to be here, I had so much fun!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier in March, E! reported that Gomez and Bieber were taking a break, but that the split wasn't necessarily final. According to the site, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."

Whether or not Bieber's date with Champion changes anyone's feelings or not remains to be seen. For now, Gomez is just living her best life.

Related Story
Selena Gomez scar bikini photos
Selena Gomez Posts Bikini Scar Photo Response
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
What You Need to Know About Darren Criss' Fiancée
Kate Upton Wore a Naked Dress at Her Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shoot
Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding dress designer No More Bets on Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress
Queen Elizabeth Apparently Called Camilla a 'Wicked Woman' Following Affair Queen Elizabeth Called Camilla a 'Wicked Woman'
Who Is 'Westworld' Actress Angela Sarafyan?
gigi hadid, bella hadid, zayn malik, gigi zayn, zayn break up, gigi break up, gigi zayn break up, gigi zayn back together, gigi hadid single, zayn malik single, zayn tattoo of gigi, gigi hadid sister, bella hadid sister Gigi Hadid Posts Emotional Instagram
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship
An Obsessive Timeline of Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding cake 7 Facts About Royal Wedding Cake Chef Claire Ptak