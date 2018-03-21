Selena Gomez is in Australia right now, living it up on a boat with some mystery men. Meanwhile, her ex, Justin Bieber, went on a date last night to a Craig David concert in Los Angeles. It appears that Gomez and Bieber are most definitely on a break.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber was spotted dancing (and getting handsy) with a blonde woman, whom he spent the entire evening with. ET has video of Bieber and his date together, enjoying the VIP area at The Roxy in Los Angeles, and looking generally "into" each other. And Hollywood Life has photos of the pair arriving at the venue together.

ELLE.com pointed out that "fans identified Bieber's date as Baskin Champion... a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model originally from Alabama."

David, of course, sampled Bieber's song "Where Are U Now" on his new album. And Bieber even hopped up on stage during the show to say of the British singer, "He's an amazing guy and he's an incredible artist. I'm just glad to be here, I had so much fun!"

Earlier in March, E! reported that Gomez and Bieber were taking a break, but that the split wasn't necessarily final. According to the site, "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed."

Whether or not Bieber's date with Champion changes anyone's feelings or not remains to be seen. For now, Gomez is just living her best life.