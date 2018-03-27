As the royal wedding fast approaches, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle memorabilia is gradually being released, so it's time to start saving in preparation.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

One such item that you never knew you needed is this set of Harry and Meghan cookies, complete with a commemorative tin to keep all of your most treasured possessions in.

Designed by "quintessentially British biscuit company" Biscuiteers, the royal wedding collection features the most perfect gifts for any Harry and Meghan enthusiast. Plus, you can literally take a bite out of a cookie that looks just like Prince Harry, and who wouldn't want that?

SHOP IT Biscuiteers, $65, Royal Wedding Luxe Biscuit Tin.

According to the Biscuiteers website, they've "created a limited-edition tin fit for a royal." And that's not all, because "inside our hand-illustrated gift tin you'll find a fanfare of regal-inspired treats: the royal coach, union flags, exquisite heels, a beautiful designer wedding dress, engagement ring and even a fabulous three tiered commemorative wedding cake!" If you can't attend the royal wedding, at least you can eat it.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But perhaps the best items of all, that you will absolutely want to sample, are the cookies shaped like, and decorated to resemblance, Prince Harry and his future bride. At only $6.50 each, they're well worth the investment. Take a deep breath, because these are just too good:

Aptly named the Harry and Meghan Jolly Gingers, the uncanny cookies can be found in the Biscuiteers cafés in Notting Hill and Battersea, London. So although you'll need to make a special trip to the United Kingdom to purchase the cookies, or "biscuits" as the locals would say, it'll be well worth it.



And luckily, the Biscuiteers website delivers worldwide, so you can get your order in before all of the edible Prince Harry cookies sell out.