Today's Top Stories
1
A Guy Shaved Michelle Obama's Face Onto His Head
2
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
3
Ben Affleck Responds to Brutal New Yorker Article
4
5 Last-Minute Easter Outfit Ideas You'll Love
5
Who Is Baskin Champion?

Who Is Baskin Champion, Justin Bieber's New...Friend?

Meet the puppy-loving model who might have stolen Bieber's heart.

Splash News

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's "break" seems to have been upgraded to a full-on breakup, and Baskin Champion is at the center of the drama. The woman, described as a "mystery blonde" when she was first spotted out with Bieber, has been getting very close to the now-single singer. Here's everything we know about Baskin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. She's a model.

She enrolled at Auburn University, but left after her sophomore year to pursue modeling full-time. The 22-year-old was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie this year and won Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. She also boasts more than 270,000 followers on Instagram.

A post shared by baskin champion (@baskinchamp) on

2. She and Justin were first spotted at a Craig David concert.

🧜🏻‍♀️

A post shared by baskin champion (@baskinchamp) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The people of the internet went into detective mode to uncover Baskin's identity after she was spotted out with Bieber at a Craig David concert earlier this month. The pair were seen dancing and "getting handsy" in the VIP area at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

3. They likely met through Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The Midnight Sun actor talked about Bieber with Entertainment Tonight at his new movie's premiere. "I'm just really blessed to call him a friend, he's a really great guy.… I'm really happy he came to support me and I'll support him throughout his life."

Schwarzenegger is dating Baskin’s sister, Abby.

4. Baskin and Abby could be twins.

missing my bb! can't wait to see you @ home!!!

A post shared by baskin champion (@baskinchamp) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Abby is actually Baskin's younger sister, but they look nearly identical. The good genes may explain why Abby is also a model.

5. She loves her dog.

my babbyyyy @charlie_champthepup

A post shared by baskin champion (@baskinchamp) on

She's not shy about showing her love for one man in her life on Instagram—her dog, Charlie. TBH, though, who could resist loving that face?

6. She's a fan of music festivals.

The model attended Coachella with Patrick Schwarzenegger last year.

back

A post shared by baskin champion (@baskinchamp) on

Related Story
Selena Gomez Has a Message for Justin Bieber

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart Do Goat Yoga
Ben Affleck Responds to Brutal New Yorker Article
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
New Royal Baby's Title
Tobias Menzies to Play Prince Philip in The Crown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Harry and Meghan Be Godparents?
Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Has a New 20-Year-Old Girlfriend
Kris Jenner Rumored to "Hate Stormi's Name"
Meghan Markle Won Over Prince Philip
Markle's Relatives to Be Wedding Correspondents