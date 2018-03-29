Who Is Baskin Champion, Justin Bieber's New...Friend?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's "break" seems to have been upgraded to a full-on breakup, and Baskin Champion is at the center of the drama. The woman, described as a "mystery blonde" when she was first spotted out with Bieber, has been getting very close to the now-single singer. Here's everything we know about Baskin.

1. She's a model.

She enrolled at Auburn University, but left after her sophomore year to pursue modeling full-time. The 22-year-old was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie this year and won Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. She also boasts more than 270,000 followers on Instagram.

2. She and Justin were first spotted at a Craig David concert.

The people of the internet went into detective mode to uncover Baskin's identity after she was spotted out with Bieber at a Craig David concert earlier this month. The pair were seen dancing and "getting handsy" in the VIP area at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

3. They likely met through Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The Midnight Sun actor talked about Bieber with Entertainment Tonight at his new movie's premiere. "I'm just really blessed to call him a friend, he's a really great guy.… I'm really happy he came to support me and I'll support him throughout his life."

Schwarzenegger is dating Baskin’s sister, Abby.



4. Baskin and Abby could be twins.

Abby is actually Baskin's younger sister, but they look nearly identical. The good genes may explain why Abby is also a model.

5. She loves her dog.

She's not shy about showing her love for one man in her life on Instagram—her dog, Charlie. TBH, though, who could resist loving that face?

6. She's a fan of music festivals.

The model attended Coachella with Patrick Schwarzenegger last year.