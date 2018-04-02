Kylie Jenner Celebrates Baby Stormi's First Easter With the Fam

Photos and footage prove that Kylie Jenner's Easter party on Sunday was beyond spectacular. But, later in the day, the new mom gave us a glimpse of something even sweeter—baby Stormi's first Easter with the fam.
In several cute clips, which Jenner shared on Snapchat, Stormi can be seen cuddling her dad, Travis Scott, and generally just taking in the extravagance that is a Kardashian-Jenner garden party.
Firstly, just look at how her daddy looks at her, like she's the most adorable thing he's ever seen in his entire life:
In fact, Scott was so blissed out on Easter that he decided to just chill with Kris Jenner's ten foot tall Easter Bunny, which was made entirely out of flowers:
Even though she's too small to appreciate the amazing party, Stormi's little face while looking at her dad will give you chills:
And the occasion also happened to be exactly two months since Stormi was born, on February 1:
While the focus of the day was most definitely on baby Stormi, Kylie enjoyed some time out with her friends and family, too. Of course, Stormi's grandma, Kris Jenner, was present:
And there was a giant, inflatable slide, that looked like the most fun:
And Kylie even got her "mommy gang" together, looking totally at ease as a new mom, with her gorgeous baby girl:
This might've been Stormi's first Easter, but it definitely won't be the last time she attends an epic Kardashian-Jenner party. Next time, maybe she'll get to sample some of the delicious-looking snacks: