Kylie Jenner Celebrates Baby Stormi's First Easter With the Fam

Photos and footage prove that Kylie Jenner's Easter party on Sunday was beyond spectacular. But, later in the day, the new mom gave us a glimpse of something even sweeter—baby Stormi's first Easter with the fam.

In several cute clips, which Jenner shared on Snapchat, Stormi can be seen cuddling her dad, Travis Scott, and generally just taking in the extravagance that is a Kardashian-Jenner garden party.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Firstly, just look at how her daddy looks at her, like she's the most adorable thing he's ever seen in his entire life:

nothing like a mother’s love👶🏽💕 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

In fact, Scott was so blissed out on Easter that he decided to just chill with Kris Jenner's ten foot tall Easter Bunny, which was made entirely out of flowers:

🐰 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even though she's too small to appreciate the amazing party, Stormi's little face while looking at her dad will give you chills:

Dad and Stormi! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

The cutest family! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the occasion also happened to be exactly two months since Stormi was born, on February 1:

Happy 2 months Stormi! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the focus of the day was most definitely on baby Stormi, Kylie enjoyed some time out with her friends and family, too. Of course, Stormi's grandma, Kris Jenner, was present:

mother daughter❤️ 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

And there was a giant, inflatable slide, that looked like the most fun:

a video from both sides😂 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Kylie even got her "mommy gang" together, looking totally at ease as a new mom, with her gorgeous baby girl:

Mommy gang 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

This might've been Stormi's first Easter, but it definitely won't be the last time she attends an epic Kardashian-Jenner party. Next time, maybe she'll get to sample some of the delicious-looking snacks:

The cutest Easter celebration! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT