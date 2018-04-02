Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Tweets About 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
2
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
3
7 Sex Workers Better Suited To Be POTUS
4
Just 52 Royal Church Hats Through the Years
5
20 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Baby Stormi's First Easter With the Fam

The way Travis Scott looks at his baby girl is just...

Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster
SnapchatInstagram+kyliejenner

Photos and footage prove that Kylie Jenner's Easter party on Sunday was beyond spectacular. But, later in the day, the new mom gave us a glimpse of something even sweeter—baby Stormi's first Easter with the fam.

In several cute clips, which Jenner shared on Snapchat, Stormi can be seen cuddling her dad, Travis Scott, and generally just taking in the extravagance that is a Kardashian-Jenner garden party.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Firstly, just look at how her daddy looks at her, like she's the most adorable thing he's ever seen in his entire life:

nothing like a mother’s love👶🏽💕

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

In fact, Scott was so blissed out on Easter that he decided to just chill with Kris Jenner's ten foot tall Easter Bunny, which was made entirely out of flowers:

🐰 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even though she's too small to appreciate the amazing party, Stormi's little face while looking at her dad will give you chills:

Dad and Stormi! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

The cutest family! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is the cutest thing ever! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

And the occasion also happened to be exactly two months since Stormi was born, on February 1:

Happy 2 months Stormi! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the focus of the day was most definitely on baby Stormi, Kylie enjoyed some time out with her friends and family, too. Of course, Stormi's grandma, Kris Jenner, was present:

mother daughter❤️ 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

And there was a giant, inflatable slide, that looked like the most fun:

a video from both sides😂 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Kylie even got her "mommy gang" together, looking totally at ease as a new mom, with her gorgeous baby girl:

Mommy gang 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

This might've been Stormi's first Easter, but it definitely won't be the last time she attends an epic Kardashian-Jenner party. Next time, maybe she'll get to sample some of the delicious-looking snacks:

The cutest Easter celebration! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Kylie Jenner Shares First Selfie with Stormi
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle "Abruptly" Ended Her First Marriage
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce
Just 52 Royal Church Hats Through the Years
Your Favorite Celebs Celebrate Easter and Passover
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Marriage Trouble Rumors
Zayn's Moodiest Instagrams Since Gigi Hadid Split
Harry and Meghan Choose Wedding Flowers
Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance in Nashville
16 Photos of the Royal Family Celebrating Easter