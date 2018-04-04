Today's Top Stories
Justin Bieber Misses Selena Gomez, and Hopes She'll Give Him Another Chance

He loves her!

Getty Images

Jelena's tumultuous relationship, which has been on-and-off for what feels like centuries, continues to tug at all of our collective heartstrings.

Selena Gomez Has a Message for Justin Bieber
According to a new report, Justin Bieber "misses" Selena Gomez, and hopes that she'll take him back. And before you roll your eyes, listen up.

A source tells People that Bieber still feels the same way about Gomez, and hopes that they can rekindle their relationship for the millionth time. The source reveals, "He loves her. He wants her back."

Despite being photographed hanging out with model Baskin Champion, in an alleged attempt to make his ex jealous, it would appear that Bieber is just playing the long game, and is still hoping that Gomez will come back to him.

While Gomez is yet to comment on her on-again-off-again relationship with Bieber, she appears to be living her best life since the couple parted ways. In an Instagram video shared yesterday, by The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle, Gomez can be seen singing along to "This Is Me" from the movie's soundtrack:

Recently, a source told E! that Gomez wanted to take some time out from their love affair. Apparently, "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now."

But People also recently reported that Bieber "isn't dating" Champion at all, and that "he thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished."

For now, Bieber and Gomez's relationship is on hold, but if their relationship history is anything to go by, anything could happen next.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Taking a Break
