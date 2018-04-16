Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Hits the Gym One Month Before the Royal Wedding

Royals work out too.

Image Direct

If you've ever thought, "Does the royal family work out?," Meghan Markle just answered: yes. Just one month before the royal wedding, she was spotted leaving the gym, sporting a black hoodie and dark sunglasses.

While it's unclear what kind of workout class Markle attended, or if she has a personal trainer, or if she just listened to podcasts on the treadmill, she's been known to love yoga because of her mom, Doria Radlan.

"My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class—and even better if it's blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight," Markle has said before in an interview.

Meghan Markle, Canada's Women's Health Magazine 2015

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkleupdates) on

Before she was engaged to Prince Harry, Markle had a website called The Tig, where she would regularly document her workout routines.

