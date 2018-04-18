Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Picked a Honeymoon Destination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle on May 19th. Harry and Meghan aren't even married yet, but fans are already focused on one very important part of their post-wedding life together: Their honeymoon.

While no official announcement has been made about the couple's honeymoon plans (and likely won't be until after the trip is over), a source told Travel + Leisure that Harry and Meghan plan to travel to Namibia for their romantic post-wedding getaway. The newlyweds are rumored to be staying at Hoanib Valley Camp, in Kaokoland, according to The Sun.

If the Instagram pictures of the camp do it justice, it's certainly fit for a royal vacation.

As The Sun notes, Harry has been to Namibia several times in the past and it seems to be a favorite destination for the prince. He visited in 2006 with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, in 2008 during his time in the army, and again in 2015 for a conservation trip.

Africa also holds a special place in Harry and Meghan's relationship—the couple took a trip to Botswana together early in their relationship.

As Vanity Fair notes, however, the royal family has a history of keeping their honeymoon plans under wraps until after the big vacation is over. In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton kept their own honeymoon plans very private. Eventually, after the trip, it was confirmed that the couple had enjoyed a 10-day trip to the Seychelles.

While we likely won't know for sure where Harry and Meghan take their first trip together as a married couple, Namibia does seem like a perfect choice.