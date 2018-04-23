Meghan Markle Wore a Gorgeous Sleeveless Dress to Attend a Memorial Service with Prince Harry

There's a lot happening in the royal family today. This morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child at St. Mary's Hospital. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending a memorial service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Meghan wore a gorgeous, sleeveless black Hugo Boss dress from the Spring 2018 resort collection. She paired the dress with nude heels.

Shutterstock

Unfortunately, the dress is not available online, but you can shop this very similar style Hugo Boss dress from Bloomingdales.

