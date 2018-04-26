Today's Top Stories
Cardi B "Can Barely Breathe" and Cancels Her Upcoming Performances

"Shorty keeps growing."

Getty Images

In case you didn't know, Cardi B is pregnant. The 25-year-old rapper shared the news (and her baby bump) with the world on SNL in early April—and she's opening up again to fans. In an Instagram video, Cardi B told her followers that she would be taking a break from her performances to focus on her baby.

"I just make this clear and everything, Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while," she said. “Because you know, shorty keep growing and I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch can barely breathe."

She joked again, “I can barely breathe right now. I’ve ate like six chicken wings, and I can barely breathe now.”

Cardi B has always been upfront with her fans about her life—she loves to talk about her former job as a stripper, and she even showed Ellen DeGeneres the sex position she got pregnant in.

But sadly, summer music festival goers will have to wait until next summer to party with Cardi (and her new little one).

