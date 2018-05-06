Today's Top Stories
1
NFL Cheerleaders Fighting Against Harassment
2
See Ashley Graham's Unretouched Swimsuit Campaign
3
12 Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Try
4
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cheering for Tristan Thompson at a Game in Cleveland

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be working things out. Saturday night, the reality star and new mom was spotted at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland supporting Thompson and the Cavaliers at their game against the Toronto Raptors, TMZ reports.

She was spotted wearing a leopard print jacket and large sunglasses on the sidelines, where she was escorted by security.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The basketball game comes just one day after Khloé and Tristan were spotted out having lunch with friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The outings come as a surprise for some fans after news of Tristan's alleged infidelity broke just days before Khloé gave birth to the couple's daughter, True Thompson. While neither Khloé nor Tristan has publicly addressed the cheating scandal, their public appearances together seem to indicate that they're trying to work things out.

Some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might not be thrilled by Khloé's decision to work on the relationship. Kim Kardashian, in particular, has been incredibly vocal about the cheating scandal. During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star was brutally honest when asked for her take on the situation.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."

Sources close to Khloé, have insisted that she's open to working things out with Tristan and her recent actions seem to suggest that she's trying to do just that.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Gomez Sent Bieber a Secret Message
Here Is Princess Charlotte Kissing Prince Louis
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jenna Dewan's First Post-Split Interview
Meghan Markle's Inner Circle on the Royal Wedding
Kim Kardashian Went to a Cher Concert in Costume
Selena Gomez Wears Floral at Prada Resort Show
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Seen in Public
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Makes Amends With Ryan Reynolds on Insta
What Will Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Look Like?
Sebastian Stan Worried During Hiddleswift