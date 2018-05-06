Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cheering for Tristan Thompson at a Game in Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be working things out. Saturday night, the reality star and new mom was spotted at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland supporting Thompson and the Cavaliers at their game against the Toronto Raptors, TMZ reports.

She was spotted wearing a leopard print jacket and large sunglasses on the sidelines, where she was escorted by security.



The basketball game comes just one day after Khloé and Tristan were spotted out having lunch with friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland.

The outings come as a surprise for some fans after news of Tristan's alleged infidelity broke just days before Khloé gave birth to the couple's daughter, True Thompson. While neither Khloé nor Tristan has publicly addressed the cheating scandal, their public appearances together seem to indicate that they're trying to work things out.

Some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might not be thrilled by Khloé's decision to work on the relationship. Kim Kardashian, in particular, has been incredibly vocal about the cheating scandal. During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star was brutally honest when asked for her take on the situation.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."

Sources close to Khloé, have insisted that she's open to working things out with Tristan and her recent actions seem to suggest that she's trying to do just that.