Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Did Cardi B and Nicki Minaj End Their Feud at the Met Gala Last Night?

Two icons. One room.

Despite the ongoing feud rumors, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj went out of their way to not ignore each other at last night's Met Gala. Both rappers were spotted talking while decked out in stunning outfits (Cardi wore Moschino and Nicki wore Oscar de la Renta) in honor of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." So, does this mean there was never a feud in the first place? Or have they just decided to move on?

There was reportedly tension between the singers after they collaborated together on Migos' 2017 single, "Motorsport." Minaj says Cardi “really hurt her feelings” after Cardi suggested Minaj re-recorded her verse in the song to make herself seem better.

"When I first came in the game, if a female of [my] stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you," Minaj admitted in an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 radio in April. "The first interview [Cardi] did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me because she looked so aggravated and angry, and the only thing she kept saying was, 'I didn't hear that, she changed her verse.'"

Though she was hurt, Nicki has admitted that she has always respected Cardi. Clearly that hasn't changed. The two were spotted together looking chummy inside the Met Gala last night. Below, photographic evidence of the two icons conversing:

Nicki announced last night that she's dropping her newest album, Queen, on June 15. Perhaps there's a Cardi x Nicki collab that awaits us in the near future?

