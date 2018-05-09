Today's Top Stories
1
The Kardashians of the Middle East
2
Why Argan Oil Is Your Skin's New Secret Weapon
3
Motivational Songs to Get You Through 2018
4
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
5
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist

Wax Prince Harry Is So Hot He Could Melt Himself

You will not convince me otherwise.

Getty Images

You know you've made it in the world when someone decides to sculpt your entire human self out of a giant slab of wax. Well, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can officially say they've made it!

Today, Madame Tussauds London revealed the royal couple's waxworks, and can I just say, damnnnn Prince Harry [insert heart eyes, here]!!! Is it wrong to be so attracted to a wax figure? But, actually, vote and tell me your honest thoughts, because I need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Harry already had a wax figure, which was unveiled on his 30th birthday.

30th birthday Wax Harry.
Getty Images

But this version has been updated to include that scruffy, red beard of his, a well-tailored suit, and that weird thing he always does with his hand. Wax Harry is so hot, he could melt himself (sorry, not sorry)!

Meanwhile, does anyone else feel like Meghan's wax figure is staring directly into their soul? No, just me? *Crickets...*

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The waxworks will be available for public photos ops on May 18 in London—just one day before the royal wedding. And good news for those of us across the pond: Wax Harry and Meghan will be in the United States, too, in a Times Square exhibit.

So, I guess I'll be traveling to Times Square to get my pic with hottie Prince Harry and gorgeous Meghan, since I still haven't received my invite to the royal wedding.

Getty Images
Related Story
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Your Royals Obsession Could Be Bad for Your Health

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princess Charlotte "Won't Leave Baby Louis' Side"
Fergie Not Invited to Second Royal Reception
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis in Hand-Me-Downs
What Will Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Look Like?
Prince Harry Meghan Markle How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Meghan Markle No Maid of Honor Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games Trials, concern Harry & Meghan Lifetime Movie Has Palace Worried
Princess Charlotte to Be a Bridesmaid Again
How Meghan Markle Will Do Her Royal Wedding Makeup
Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte