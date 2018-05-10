Tristan Thompson Reportedly "Broke Down Crying" in the Delivery Room with Khloé

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tristan Thompson, 27, was reportedly "devastated" but—wait for it—relieved when video evidence surfaced of Thompson cheating on Khloé. That relief turned into tears in the delivery room when Khloé gave birth to their daughter True on April 12, just a few days after the videos came out.

According to an US Weekly source, “Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True. Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩 why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

No word on Khloé and Tristan's official relationship status, but Khloé's clearly enjoying motherhood. The new mom took a stroll with True in a Cleveland park, and is expected to return to L.A. at some point. Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is not happy with Tristan at all.