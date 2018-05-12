Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Wears a Naked Princess Dress at Cannes

Freeing the nipple!

Kendall Jenner Naked Dress
Getty Images

Kendall Jenner just arrived for her second day on the Cannes red carpet in her second very naked dress (and her third see-through moment at Cannes). She appeared at the premiere of Girls of The Sun in a gorgeous, very sheer pink princessy gown with pretty tulle details:

Getty Images
The dress features gathered tulle layers on the skirt that make the gown a little less see-through, but the fabric is so light and delicate, her nude boy shorts are visible underneath.

Kendall Naked Dress
Getty Images

In addition to being sheer, the top itself features a very low V-cut, with the pieces of fabric gathered at the waist and held together by a thick white belt.

Getty Images
The back is also full drama, drama, drama, with an open cut and just two long tulle straps:

Getty Images

Kendall kept her beauty look classic, choosing a pretty updo (courtesy of hair guru Jen Atkin) with two loose strands in the front and clean, nude-tone makeup. She did fance it up with her accessories, however, going for bold diamond and gemstone earrings and a big, statement cocktail ring.

Getty Images

This is the second naked dress the model's worn on the red carpet this week. Just yesterday, Kendall attended a Chopard party in a fully nothing-left-to-the-imagination look in a green mini dress that gave off Tinkerbell vibes except for, well the supreme nakedness:

Getty Images
She acknowledged the look on Instagram, sharing a pick with the caption "oops."

oops

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

