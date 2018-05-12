Kendall Jenner Wears a Naked Princess Dress at Cannes

Kendall Jenner just arrived for her second day on the Cannes red carpet in her second very naked dress (and her third see-through moment at Cannes). She appeared at the premiere of Girls of The Sun in a gorgeous, very sheer pink princessy gown with pretty tulle details:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The dress features gathered tulle layers on the skirt that make the gown a little less see-through, but the fabric is so light and delicate, her nude boy shorts are visible underneath.

Getty Images

In addition to being sheer, the top itself features a very low V-cut, with the pieces of fabric gathered at the waist and held together by a thick white belt.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The back is also full drama, drama, drama, with an open cut and just two long tulle straps:



Getty Images

Kendall kept her beauty look classic, choosing a pretty updo (courtesy of hair guru Jen Atkin) with two loose strands in the front and clean, nude-tone makeup. She did fance it up with her accessories, however, going for bold diamond and gemstone earrings and a big, statement cocktail ring.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

This is the second naked dress the model's worn on the red carpet this week. Just yesterday, Kendall attended a Chopard party in a fully nothing-left-to-the-imagination look in a green mini dress that gave off Tinkerbell vibes except for, well the supreme nakedness:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She acknowledged the look on Instagram, sharing a pick with the caption "oops."