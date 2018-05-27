Khloé Kardashian Just Shared Her First Selfie with Baby True

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson have reached a big milestone: Their first publicly-posted mother-daughter selfie. Khloé posted the snap to her Instagram this weekend and it's our first unfiltered look at baby True.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

"Mommy's Little Love," Khloé captioned the sweet picture of her cradling True. In the pic, Khloé is using the tropical flower Snapchat filter, which adds a flower to your hair and a sprinkling of freckles across your nose. True, however, is filterless.

This makes the selfie our first real look at True. In the video Khloé posted on May 12 to celebrate her daughter's one month birthday, it's True who sports the flower and freckles of the Snapchat filter.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Khloé hasn't posted many images of her daughter or been spotted out with her in public. It may be Khloé's natural inclination to keep her baby's life (relatively, by Kardashian standards) private or the rarity of True sightings could be a result of the ongoing drama between her parents, Khloé and Tristan Thompson. Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé several times while she was pregnant with True.



While Khloé has yet to release any official statement on the scandal, she has posted a couple of cryptic messages on social media that many fans interpret as references to the situation.

In late April, the reality star posted a message about happiness and her siblings.

"I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!" Khloé wrote on her app. "Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother."

Then, this week, she posted a message on her Instagram Story that seemed directed at Thompson personally.

"You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: 'you got me f*cked up,'" she wrote.