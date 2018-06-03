Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband, Trevor Engelson, Is Engaged

Just weeks after the royal wedding, Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is ready to tie the knot again as well. He's engaged to longtime girlfriend, dietician Tracey Kurland.

The 41-year-old film producer proposed on Friday, June 1, in Napa, California, Us Weekly reports.

The couple commemorated the news on Instagram, with a sweet photo of them smiling that, of course, shows off Kurkland's left hand and the diamond engagement ring Engelson gave her. He reportedly captioned it the photo, "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" His account is private, however, so most the world can't give their good news an official Insta like.



Engelson and Kurkland have reportedly been dating for three years, with news of their relationship first reported in November 2017, around the time Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

Engelson looks truly happy with Kurkland and reportedly took his split from Meghan very hard. He and the now-duchess were married for two years, from 2011 until 2013, but had been dating for much longer—since 2004.

"The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year,” a source told The Sun after news of the royal engagement broke. "He had to re-live it all again—this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him. He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength."

A source told Woman's Day in 2017 that Meghan and Engelson's relationship suffered from a classic Hollywood problem: distance. "Trevor and Meghan's marriage broke down when she moved to Toronto, where Suits is filmed, and it was the long distance that tore them apart," the source said.