Please Alert Yourself to the Cuteness That Is Princess Charlotte at the Queen's Birthday Celebration

She had a LOT of feelings.

Getty Images

Praise be, Trooping the Colour has finally arrived, and you know what that means—Princess Charlotte is here to make your Saturday complete. Leave it to our favorite, sassy little royal to steal the show at the Queen's birthday celebration by looking adorable (and having a tiny meltdown).

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Charlotte arrived at the action-packed day of festivities wearing the most adorable blue dress alongside her brother, George, but set up shop right next to scene-stealer Savannah Phillips. Although we've been waiting to see Harry and Meghan post-honeymoon, they had a hard time competing with Charlotte's mini-meltdown during the event.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Last month at the royal wedding, Charlotte followed in George's mischievous footsteps by proudly sticking out her tongue when she drove by paparazzi—a move that has landed the princess on our list of all-time favorite royals.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Keep doing you, Charlotte.

