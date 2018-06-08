Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back from their honeymoon, and Harry's already heading to the gym. Yesterday, he was spotted in black sweatpants, a t-shirt, and a hat on his way to get a workout in. (He's reportedly been trying to eat healthier like Meghan.) You can see the pics here. He isn't, however, wearing his wedding ring. Perhaps he doesn't want his sweat all over it? Relatable.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly took a trip to either Canada or Ireland for their honeymoon. Yesterday, Harry made an official appearance at a charity gala in London, and he clearly got his workout in before that. Meghan wasn't there with him, but the royal couple will attend the Queen's 92nd birthday celebration tomorrow known as the Trooping the Colour.

A few days after the Queen's celebration, Meghan will join the Queen in her first royal event without Prince Harry. They will take a royal train together to Cheshire—a rural county in northwest England that's about three hours and 40 minutes from Buckingham Palace. The train is typically reserved for more senior royal titles, but clearly the Queen loves her new granddaughter-in-law enough to make an exception.