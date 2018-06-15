Meghan Markle's Royal Road Trip Outfit Included a Gift From the Queen and Everyone Missed It

On Thursday, Meghan Markle made her first public royal engagement alongside the Queen, and it was kind of a big deal. But you might have missed the symbolism of her earrings: According to The Sun royal reporter Emily Andrews, Buckingham Palace confirmed that, to mark the occasion, the Queen had gifted Meghan the pearl-and-diamond earrings she wore.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The brand-new Duchess of Sussex paired her new earrings with a stunning custom Givenchy dress for the occasion, which was designed by the same name behind her wedding gown, Clare Waight Keller. Meghan went minimal on the jewelry front, too—aside from her giant wedding sparkler, of course—wearing only the subtle but stunning pair of earrings.

Royal hotshots are pointing out that Princess Diana often wore a very similar pair of earrings during her own royal visits, which gives the choice a sentimental touch. Other royal observers are even speculating the jewelry may even be from the Queen's personal collection.

Getty Images

Along with her invite to Cheshire, the ticket for the royal train, and the endless laughter during the event, I'd say Meghan seems to have been given the official thumbs up.