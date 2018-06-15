Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Today's Top Stories
1
The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
2
Lucy Hale Told Me to Buy This Anti-Aging Toner
3
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
4
5 Easy Ways to Wear Fringe Jeans This Summer
5
This Woman’s Manicure Reportedly Gave Her Cancer

Meghan Markle's Royal Road Trip Outfit Included a Gift From the Queen and Everyone Missed It

What a welcome present.

Getty Images

On Thursday, Meghan Markle made her first public royal engagement alongside the Queen, and it was kind of a big deal. But you might have missed the symbolism of her earrings: According to The Sun royal reporter Emily Andrews, Buckingham Palace confirmed that, to mark the occasion, the Queen had gifted Meghan the pearl-and-diamond earrings she wore.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The brand-new Duchess of Sussex paired her new earrings with a stunning custom Givenchy dress for the occasion, which was designed by the same name behind her wedding gown, Clare Waight Keller. Meghan went minimal on the jewelry front, too—aside from her giant wedding sparkler, of course—wearing only the subtle but stunning pair of earrings.

Royal hotshots are pointing out that Princess Diana often wore a very similar pair of earrings during her own royal visits, which gives the choice a sentimental touch. Other royal observers are even speculating the jewelry may even be from the Queen's personal collection.

Getty Images

Along with her invite to Cheshire, the ticket for the royal train, and the endless laughter during the event, I'd say Meghan seems to have been given the official thumbs up.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Read Next
Behold: Meghan Markle's 7 Favorite Beauty Products
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Amy Poehler Turns an Interview Into Resistance
Even Priyanka Chopra's Style Struggled In The '90s
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ariana Grande Flashes Her Engagement Ring
30 Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Couples
'Clueless' Is Officially Becoming a Musical
Chad Michael Murray Slams Ex Sophia Bush
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown Quit Twitter Over A Nasty Meme
Sophie Turner's New 'Game of Thrones' Tattoo
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Moment