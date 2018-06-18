'The Bachelor's Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Are Engaged

If it feels like just yesterday that you found out Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti were dating, that's because it was literally one month ago. People announced Monday morning that the couple are now engaged, with Haibon proposing to Iaconetti on Sunday during filming for the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple have been close since 2015, when they met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. At the time, Haibon didn't return Iaconetti's feelings for him—as any Bachelor devotee will remember, wincing—but eventually realized he felt the same when she began dating another Bachelor alum, Kevin Wendt of Bachelor Winter Games fame, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Haibon was on Bachelor in Paradise Australia. “I remember I was on a date with a girl in Paradise … and I was just sitting there and thinking, ‘God, I wish Ashley were here.' I just wanna hang out with Ashley," he said during the couple's episode of The Story Of Us, a retelling of their live story that aired late last month.

In March, Iaconetti broke up with Wendt—for reasons largely unrelated to Haibon, she made sure to clarify in The Story Of Us—and the couple began dating.

During filming on the beach in Mexico where they met, Haibon proposed to Iaconetti, according to People, and she accepted.

The couple have only been dating for a few months, but have been close for much longer. "The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out," Haibon told People. "I know everything about Ashley.”

He added: "We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that. We literally just announced our relationship."

This was three weeks ago, but, well, ya know.