Meghan Markle Just Wore Pants in Public for the First Time Since the Royal Wedding

The Duchess of Sussex has been showing off her most regal looks since officially joining the royal family in May, but today, Meghan Markle dressed casually at the Audi Polo Challenge.

The royal was spotted at the event again today, looking decidedly casual, but still totally chic. For her Sunday trip to Ascot, Meghan wore a simple white shirt, which she paired with with black capri pants and black flats. She was also seen carrying the Madewell hat that she wore to the polo match yesterday. There are several pictures of Meghan's laidback look on Express.

Splash News

This marks the first time Meghan has been spotted out in public wearing pants since she officially became a member of the royal family. While Meghan looks amazing in dresses and skirts, the former Suits star also looks incredible in a good suit (or any pair of pants, really). In February, Meghan stunned in a suit at the Endeavour Fund Awards' Ceremony at Goldsmiths' Hall in London.

Getty Images

Since her wedding in May, Meghan has stuck mostly to shades of white, cream, and blush pink during official public appearances. While today's look sticks with a neutral palette, the black capris might mark the end of Meghan's honeymoon fashion phase.

"Romance is soft, like a neutral palette—she is a newlywed after all," Guilia Papailias, styling expert at Beaumont Etiquette, told Harper's Bazaar UK of Meghan's recent fashion choices. "Meghan continues to give us the fairytale that we became enamored with the first day we saw her walk up those stairs. She continues the magic."

