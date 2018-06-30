Meghan Markle Wore a Gorgeous Shirt Dress to Watch Prince Harry Play Polo

Meghan Markle is the epitome of style, whether she's attending an official royal event at Buckingham Palace or watching her husband play sports.

Today, the Duchess of Sussex turned out for the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot to watch Prince Harry and her brother-in-law, Prince William, play polo, according to The Daily Mail. Meghan was joined by her close friend Serena Williams, and Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Meghan dressed perfectly for the occasion in a gorgeous, "Ashland" sleeveless belted gingham eyelet dress by Shoshanna Gruss, paired with a white hat by Madewell, and sandals by Sarah Flint. Meghan is a huge fan of the shoe brand—she's worn the Sarah Flint Grear Sandal three times before, and has worn the brand more than 25 times total.

Splash News

Meghan has been an impeccable dresser since long before her days as a member of the royal family, of course, but since tying the knot with Harry, she's taken her style game to a level we didn't even know existed. Since her wedding, Meghan has stuck mostly to shades of white, cream, and blush pink during her official public outings and her Audi Polo look is no exception.

Splash News

Now that Harry and Meghan are husband and wife, her public wardrobe is paid for by Harry's father, Prince Charles (along with Harry's, William's, and Kate Middleton's).

"It does fall now, that she is married into the royal family, to the Prince of Wales... to cover the cost of her working royal wardrobe," Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Meghan is now an ambassador for the royal family. Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I'd argue that's worth every penny."

