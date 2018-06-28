Have You Noticed the New Style Trend Meghan Markle Has Embraced Since Her Wedding?

Meghan Markle has been famous for her sense of style much longer than she's been a member of the royal family, but her royal wardrobe has been jaw-dropping.

As Harper's Bazaar UK points out, since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan stuck to a very specific color palette. She's only worn light shades of white, blush, and cream to her official engagements.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And now, for the photographic proof. For her first post-wedding engagement, Prince Charles' birthday party, at Buckingham Palace, Meghan stepped out wearing a nude Goat dress and matching accessories.

Getty Images

Meghan's next appearance was at the Trooping the Colour parade, where she wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress and a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The next time fans saw Meghan out in public was in Cheshire, during her first-ever solo engagement with the Queen. For the momentous occasion, Meghan wore a custom-made, cream Givenchy dress.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

At her Royal Ascot debut, Meghan wore a white shirt dress by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, along with an amazing hat.

Getty Images

Then, for her most recent appearance, at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace, Meghan opted for a blush pink Prada skirt suit.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, there was one notable exception to Meghan's new color palette rule: Celia McCorquodale's wedding. She wore a blue, floral Oscar de le Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousins wedding. As Harper's Bazaar UK points out, of course, the wedding was technically a private event and not an official royal engagement, so Meghan hasn't broken her streak at official outings.

Splash News

"Romance is soft, like a neutral palette—she is a newlywed after all," Guilia Papailias, styling expert at Beaumont Etiquette, told Harper's Bazaar UK of Meghan's current style obsession. "Meghan continues to give us the fairytale that we became enamored with the first day we saw her walk up those stairs. She continues the magic."