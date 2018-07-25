Elizabeth Warren
Today's Top Stories
1
You Should Worry About Justice Kavanaugh
2
7 Best Matte Nail Polish Designs to Copy
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
3
Demi Lovato's Team Releases Official Statement
Shark Week nickname for your period.
4
Answering Your Biggest Shark Week Questions
5
A Pedicure Almost Resulted in a Leg Amputation

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Are "Done" and He Did Not Hold Back When Asked About It

Savage.

Getty Images

Someone get Josh Duhamel a cold flannel and a glass of water, because the man needs a time out. While leaving the gym earlier this week, the actor did not hold back when he turned to paparazzi and confirmed that Duhamel's relationship with Eiza Gonzalez is officially over.

According to MailOnline, he delivered the news with a savage blow to photographers, eloquently telling them: “If you’re looking for Eiza, we’re done.” Alrighty then.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So, after five months of dating and a relationship that seemed to be going rather well, it seems that the dream is over. Or "done," if you’re Duhamel.

Forty-five-year-old Josh and 28-year-old Eiza were first linked as a potential couple back in February and became increasingly public with their romance through the summer. Their apparent (and, judging by that tone, messy) breakup comes as somewhat of a shock, as just two weeks ago the pair attended Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury's wedding together. Proof that a lot can happen in a fortnight.

Of course, in this relationship obituary, let us not forget the moment last month when Gonzalez decided to post a bikini video on her Instagram page to 4 million followers, which also accidentally captured a naked Duhamel in the background. A highlight of any love affair, really.

InstagramEiza Gonzalez
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the phrase “we’re done” doesn’t exactly suggest an amicable split, a source told People that the breakup is down to logistics more than anything. "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," an insider said. Meanwhile, other insiders claimed that Gonzalez and Duhamel (who announced his divorce from Fergie in 2017) called it quits a couple weeks ago after “they just drifted apart.”

Well, we can’t all be whirlwind engagements and adorable Instagram posts.

Related Story
Why Fergie and Josh Duhamel Broke Up
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Demi Lovato's Team Releases Official Statement
The Broad And Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: "Something Resembling Truth" - Arrivals See Karlie Kloss' Massive Engagement Ring
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Caroline Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte The MIddletons Take Their Grandchildren to Work
Demi Lovato Demi Lovato Reportedly in Hospital After Overdose
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Dinner, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Engaged
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Dating History
The Best (and Weirdest) Quotes From Southern Charm
How Mila Kunis Told Her Mom She Was Dating Ashton
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 5 Emilia Clarke Didn't Play it Cool with Prince Will
Ariana Grande is Taking a Social Media Break