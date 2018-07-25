Today's Top Stories
1
You Should Worry About Justice Kavanaugh
2
7 Best Matte Nail Polish Designs to Copy
Street Style : Day Two - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019
3
See Karlie Kloss' Friends React to Her Engagement
Shark Week nickname for your period.
4
Answering Your Biggest Shark Week Questions
5
Fall Dresses to Shop Because It's Never Too Early

Here's Serena Williams and Princess Eugenie Reacting to Karlie Kloss' Engagement over FaceTime

Princess Beatrice's expression is too good.

Princess Beatrice, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss
Getty Images/Instagram

Were you surprised when Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to Josh Kushner yesterday afternoon? Welp, apparently you weren't the only one: Following the news, Kloss took to Instagram to share a series of hilarious reactions to her engagement, which included the surprised faces of Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Although their relationship has been notoriously low-key, Kloss and Kushner have been an item for over six years. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss captioned yesterday's Instagram announcement. According to a source, Kushner popped the question a few weeks ago in upstate New York. "They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating," the source told People. "Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones," Kloss captioned her Instagram story, which was proceeded by screenshots of the model's friends and family reacting to the news.

Instagram: @karliekloss
Instagram: @karliekloss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Instagram: @karliekloss
Instagram: @karliekloss
Instagram: @karliekloss
Instagram: @karliekloss

Congratulations are in order for Karlie and Josh!

Related Story
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Dating History

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Molly Ringwald Portrait Session Teen Queen Molly Ringwald on Teen Drama Riverdale
2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals Celebrities Support Demi Lovato Following Overdose
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Elton John Reflects on the Royal Wedding
Serpentine Summer Party 2018 - Arrivals Here's What Princess Eugenie's Name Will Soon Be
Josh Duhamel Says He and Eiza Gonzalez Are "Done"
UCLA's Semel Institute's Biannual "Open Mind Gala" - Arrivals Demi Lovato's Team Releases Official Statement
The Broad And Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: "Something Resembling Truth" - Arrivals See Karlie Kloss' Massive Engagement Ring
Caroline Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte The MIddletons Take Their Grandchildren to Work
Demi Lovato Demi Lovato Reportedly in Hospital After Overdose
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Dinner, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Engaged