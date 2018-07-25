Were you surprised when Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to Josh Kushner yesterday afternoon? Welp, apparently you weren't the only one: Following the news, Kloss took to Instagram to share a series of hilarious reactions to her engagement, which included the surprised faces of Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice.

Although their relationship has been notoriously low-key, Kloss and Kushner have been an item for over six years. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss captioned yesterday's Instagram announcement. According to a source, Kushner popped the question a few weeks ago in upstate New York. "They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating," the source told People. "Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones," Kloss captioned her Instagram story, which was proceeded by screenshots of the model's friends and family reacting to the news.

Congratulations are in order for Karlie and Josh!