Meghan Markle Will Watch Bestie Serena Williams Play in the Wimbledon Final

Still reeling from Kate Middleton's surprise appearance at RAF Centenary earlier this week? Same—which is why I'm kinda, sorta freaking out about the fact that the Duchess is reportedly attending Wimbledon tomorrow with Meghan Markle. In the ladies' first-ever solo outing, Middleton and Markle will watch Serena Williams battle it out in the women's singles final. Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis, just 10-and-a-half months ago, and is already back to being the best in the sport. Casual.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kensington Palace took to Twitter yesterday to confirm the news of the Duchess' appearance. "The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday 14th July #Wimbledon," the post read. And if a one-on-one with Middleton and Markle wasn't iconic enough in itself, Meghan is close friends with Serena Williams, which means the ladies will (likely) bring their cheering A-game.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday 14th July #Wimbledon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2018

In her now-defunct blog, The Tig, Meghan repeatedly cited Williams as one of her best friends. "She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto," she wrote. Williams attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's hoping we get some awesome (read: non-robotic) photo ops of Meghan and Kate on Saturday! And good luck to Serena!